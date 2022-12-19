Anurag Thakur felicitates Indian team for winning T20 World Cup for the Blind

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the Indian Blind Cricket Team following their arrival in the national capital on Monday. The team won the T20 World Cup for the Blind for the 3rd consecutive time last Saturday after getting past Bangladesh emphatically at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Union Minister was joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik, Mahantesh GK, President, the Cricket Association for the Blind (CABI) as well as other dignitaries from the Department of Sports, MYAS, CABI and the Sports Authority of India.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Anurag Thakur mentioned, "It has been the endeavor of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to provide all our athletes the best of support, especially our divyang athletes. I assure all support to the members of the team even more and address various challenges coming their way."

Acknowledging the support of the family members of the blind cricket team, the Union Minister added, "All the family members associated with the players have put enormous support. Had it not been for the support of the families, most of the players may not have made it to the Indian team."

Indian Blind cricket team skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy, whose team beat Bangladesh in the final on Saturday by 120 runs, mentioned, "The constant support from the Union Sports Ministry encourages us to perform with far more intent. There is tremendous hard work behind winning and lots of hurdles. However, after going on the ground, we don't think about anything but our Indian flag. Not our obstacles. We have won 5 World Cups now and are confident to win more."

The Indian national blind cricket team which won the T20 World Cup 2022 consisted of 17 players from 10 States. Among them, 6 players are from B1 category (fully blind), 5 players from B2 category (partially blind) and 6 from B3 category (eye vision upto 6 metres). The Indian team beat Pakistan for the T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2017.

(With Inputs from PIB)