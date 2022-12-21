Left Menu

Spain's top-flight teams play in Copa after World Cup break

Elche won 3-0 at Deportivo Guadalajara, Mallorca won 1-0 at Real Unin, and Espanyol won 1-0 at Atltico Paso in the Canary Islands.Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia have byes until the round-of-16 because they qualified to play in the Spanish Super Cup.The Spanish league restarts play on Dec. 29.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:54 IST
Spain's top-flight teams play in Copa after World Cup break
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Villarreal needed a goal in added time to see off fourth-division side Guijuelo 2-1 in the Copa del Rey's round-of-32.

Arnaut Danjuma tapped in a pass floated into the box by Dani Parejo three minutes into added time for the victory after both players went on in the final minutes of regulation.

Guijuelo, a tiny club in central Spain, took charge through a goal by José Carmona in the 14th. Gerard Moreno equalized for Villarreal from the penalty spot in the 41st.

Spain defender Pau Torres played for Villarreal after returning from the World Cup.

Tuesday's games were the first involving top-flight teams in Spain since they stopped play for the World Cup in Qatar.

Munir El Haddadi scored twice to give Getafe a 2-0 win at Diocesano.

Athletic Bilbao beat fellow Basque club Sestao River 1-0. Elche won 3-0 at Deportivo Guadalajara, Mallorca won 1-0 at Real Unión, and Espanyol won 1-0 at Atlético Paso in the Canary Islands.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia have byes until the round-of-16 because they qualified to play in the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spanish league restarts play on Dec. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022