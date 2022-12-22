Soccer-Former Chelsea manager Grant named Zambia coach
Ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant was unveiled as the new Zambia coach at a news conference in Lusaka on Thursday. Zambia are in a qualifying group with the hosts, Comoros and Lesotho and will face the latter in home-and-away qualifiers in March, Grant's first competitive fixtures in charge.
Ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant was unveiled as the new Zambia coach at a news conference in Lusaka on Thursday. The Israeli, who managed Ghana from 2014 to 2017, has signed a two-year deal with the Football Association of Zambia.
The 67-year-old's first task will be to lead his new side to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast in January 2024. Zambia are in a qualifying group with the hosts, Comoros and Lesotho and will face the latter in home-and-away qualifiers in March, Grant's first competitive fixtures in charge.
