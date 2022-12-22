Left Menu

Soccer-Aston Villa get green light for stadium expansion

"This is great news firstly for our fans -- many of whom are on a waiting list for season tickets; secondly for the Club itself -- as our long-term competitive strategy depends on continued growth," Villa CEO Christian Purslow said. "Finally for our city and region -- with the prospect of a redeveloped Villa Park driving economic regeneration in our local community and bringing back international football to Birmingham."

Aston Villa have been granted planning permission for the redevelopment and expansion of their historic Villa Park ground, the Premier League said on Thursday. The project, given the all-clear by Birmingham City Council, will see the stadium's capacity rise to 50,000 from its current limit of 42,000 with a brand new North Stand.

