Soccer-Mexican Ochoa joins Serie A's Salernitana

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has joined Serie A side Salernitana on a free transfer from Club America on a contract until June 2023, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:20 IST
Representative Image

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has joined Serie A side Salernitana on a free transfer from Club America on a contract until June 2023, the Italian club announced on Friday. Liga MX's America, where Ochoa had played since 2019, bid farewell to the 37-year-old Mexico captain on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter wishing him success in his next challenge in Europe.

"The player has tied up with the club until June 30, 2023, with an option to extend and will wear the number 13 jersey," Salernitana said in a statement. The signing comes after Salernitana confirmed that goalkeeper Luigi Sepe suffered a calf injury.

Salernitana are 12th in Serie A standings and resume their season by hosting Milan on Jan 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

