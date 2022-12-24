Second test between Pakistan, NZ likely to move out of Multan due to fog

The second test in Multan between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be shifted to a new location due to the extreme fog and smog that is anticipated in the area in early January. According to ESPNcricinfo, the two bodies are currently holding formal discussions about the situation of the venue for the match that is set to start on January 3.

Although the alternative location has not yet been decided, Karachi might be the simplest to use because it will host the first Test between the two teams, which starts on December 26, and because the weather there is anticipated to be better. In the December 9-13 match against England in the same Multan venue, there were no delays in the play, which began at 10 a.m. local time because the sun had already scorched off much of the fog in the match against the English team.

However, Multan has been cloudy ever since, and it's predicted to stay that way. The Lahore to Multan motorway has been shut down to traffic for many hours owing to fog on a number of occasions over the previous week. Lahore cannot serve as a substitute location for the same reason, as it has air quality that is on par with the worst in the world and much worse visibility.

According to IQAir, Lahore's AQI was 500 on Friday. That exceeds the allowable level by almost 25 times. There may be a health risk associated with playing cricket there. As a result, Karachi and Rawalpindi are the only possibilities that are actually viable given that the rest of the nation's venues are inadequate for hosting Test cricket at such short notice.

By moving the second Test there, the entire trip would be contained in Karachi, which will also host the three-match ODI series that follows the Tests. (ANI)

