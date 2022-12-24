Left Menu

Second test between Pakistan, NZ likely to move out of Multan due to fog

Although the alternative location has not yet been decided, Karachi might be the simplest to use because it will host the first Test between the two teams, which starts on December 26, and because the weather there is anticipated to be better.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:19 IST
Second test between Pakistan, NZ likely to move out of Multan due to fog
Multan Stadium (Photo: Twitter@TheRealPCBMedia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The second test in Multan between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be shifted to a new location due to the extreme fog and smog that is anticipated in the area in early January. According to ESPNcricinfo, the two bodies are currently holding formal discussions about the situation of the venue for the match that is set to start on January 3.

Although the alternative location has not yet been decided, Karachi might be the simplest to use because it will host the first Test between the two teams, which starts on December 26, and because the weather there is anticipated to be better. In the December 9-13 match against England in the same Multan venue, there were no delays in the play, which began at 10 a.m. local time because the sun had already scorched off much of the fog in the match against the English team.

However, Multan has been cloudy ever since, and it's predicted to stay that way. The Lahore to Multan motorway has been shut down to traffic for many hours owing to fog on a number of occasions over the previous week. Lahore cannot serve as a substitute location for the same reason, as it has air quality that is on par with the worst in the world and much worse visibility.

According to IQAir, Lahore's AQI was 500 on Friday. That exceeds the allowable level by almost 25 times. There may be a health risk associated with playing cricket there. As a result, Karachi and Rawalpindi are the only possibilities that are actually viable given that the rest of the nation's venues are inadequate for hosting Test cricket at such short notice.

By moving the second Test there, the entire trip would be contained in Karachi, which will also host the three-match ODI series that follows the Tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022