India 45-4 at stumps, still need 100 to win 2nd Test
Chasing 145 to win, India were 45 for four at stumps on day three of the second and final Test against Bangladesh here on Saturday.
India lost the wickets of skipper KL Rahul (2), Cheteshwar Pujara (6), Shubman Gill (7) and Virat Kohli (1).
At stumps, Jaydev Unadkat (3) was giving company to Axar Patel (26).
Earlier, India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 145.
Litton Das (73) led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.
For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and Nurul Hasan (31) in the second session.
India won the first Test by 188 runs.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).
India: 314 and 45 for 4 in 23 overs (Axar Patel 26; mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/12).
