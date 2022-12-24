Left Menu

AITA names five-member Indian team for Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off away tie against Denmark

The team was named after a virtual selection committee meeting under the chairmanship of Nandan Bal. India had defeated Denmark 4-0 in the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club here in March.Later, the Indian team lost to Norway 1-3 in the away tie of World Group I in Lillehammer.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday announced a five-member team for the Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off away tie against Denmark to be played at Royal Stage Stadium in Hillerod on February 3 and 4.

Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri were picked for the tie while Sumit Nagal was named as the reserve. Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain. The AITA said the players were selected on the basis of their availability and performance.

The team was named after a virtual selection committee meeting under the chairmanship of Nandan Bal. India had defeated Denmark 4-0 in the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club here in March.

Later, the Indian team lost to Norway 1-3 in the away tie of World Group I in Lillehammer.

