Left Menu

BBL: Meredith, Shadab shine, guide Hurricanes to eight-run win over Renegades

Hurricanes are at the fourth spot in the BBL table with four points, with two wins in four matches. Renegades are at the second position with six points, with three wins in four matches.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 23:39 IST
BBL: Meredith, Shadab shine, guide Hurricanes to eight-run win over Renegades
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan. (centre) (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Fiery spells from pacer Riley Meredith and spinner Shadab Khan guided Hobart Hurricanes to an eight-run win over Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League (BBL) match at Hobart on Saturday. With this win, Hurricanes are at the fourth spot in the BBL table with four points, with two wins in four matches. Renegades are at the second position with six points, with three wins in four matches.

Chasing 123, Renegades lost their first three wickets for just 11 runs, including skipper Nic Maddison, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Then, veteran Aaron Finch teamed up with Jonathan Wells to take his side through the remainder of the powerplay without any damage.

At the end of six overs, Renegades was at 26/3, with Finch (11*), Wells (7*) at the crease. Their 30-run stand was ended by spinner Shadab Khan, who dismissed Finch for 13 off 18 balls.

Meredith cleaned up dangerous Andre Russell for just 2 runs while Wells was dismissed by Shadab for 26 off 33 balls, sending Renegades into panic at 55/6. Will Sutherland braved the fall of wickets at the other end, scoring 40 off 29 balls with two fours and two sixes, however, with nine needed in five balls, he was the last batter dismissed by Joel Paris. Renegades were bundled out for 114 in 19.2 overs and lost the match by eight runs.

Meredith was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/12 for Hurricanes. Shadab also took three wickets while Paris and Patrick Dooley took two wickets each. Earlier, electing to bat first, Hurricanes were bundled out for 122 in 18 overs. Opener James Neesham (28) and skipper Nathan Ellis (21) were the only batters who could touch the 20-run mark.

David Moody (3/16) and Akeal Hosein (3/29) were the standout bowlers for Renegades. Meredith's match winning spell earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneak...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022