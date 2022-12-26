Left Menu

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford

Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday.Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:09 IST
Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford
Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.

It was the sixth game in a row in which Tottenham had fallen behind.

The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

