Archery Asia Cup stage three: India finish with 10 medals including five gold

Indian archers topped the medals tally in the Asia Cup 2022 stage three held in Sharjah from December 20 to December 25, ending the competition with a total of 10 medals, consisting of five golds, three silvers and two bronze. Compound archers captured seven of India's 10 medals, as per Olympics.com.

In the women's individual compound event, Indian archers pulled off a clean sweep as Pragati walked away with the gold medal after downing compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami in the final by 144-142. Parneet Kaur, who toppled top seed Oh Yoohyun of South Korea in quarters, lost to Aditi in semis. But she bounced back to get a bronze around her neck after beating Korean Seungyeon Han in the bronze medal match.

Pragati and Aditi were part of compound women's team that clinched gold by beating South Korea in an intense final. The duo had teamed up with Aishwarya Sharma to help India win their first medal of Sharjah meet. Priyansh, Ojas Pravin Deotale and Manav Ganeshrao Jadhao formed the Indian men's compound team, winning the gold at the event. India continued the pattern of beating Koreans, downing them 230-224 in the summit clash.

Priyansh and Ojas went into the final of the individual event as well, where Priyansh prevailed by 148-141 to win the gold and the latter had to settle for silver. Manav was eliminated from the competition by Ojas in the quarters. In recurve archer, India won their sole individual medal, which was a bronze. Parth Sushant did it in the men's category. He had lost to Kazakh archer Ilfat Abdullin, the eventual gold medalist by 6-4 in the semis. But he bounced back to defeat Korea's Minseung Kang 7-3 in the battle for bronze.

Parth was part of India's all three medals in recurve archery, teaming up with Mrinal Chauhan and Akash to win the team gold medal, defeating South Korea 5-4 in the shoot-off to get to the top. He also captured a silver in the mixed team event, teaming up with Tisha Punia in a losing effort to Chinese Taipei in the final.

Women recurve team close to podium finish but lost to Vietnam in bronze medal match-up. Archery Asia Cup 2022 stage 3 Sharjah: India medal winners-Women's team compound: Pragati, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Aishwarya Sharma - gold-Men's team compound: Priyansh, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Manav Ganeshrao Jadhao - gold-Men's individual compound: Priyansh - gold; Ojas Pravin Deotale - silver-Women's individual compound: Pragati - gold; Aditi Gopichand Swami - silver; Parneet Kaur - bronze-Men's team recurve: Mrinal Chauhan, Akash, Parth Sushant Salunke - gold-Mixed team recurve: Parth Sushant Salunke, Tisha Punia - silver-Men's individual recurve: Parth Sushant Salunke - bronze. (ANI)

