Anurag Thakur visits SAI NCOE Bhopal, interacts with athletes

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur paid a visit to the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal and interacted with athletes. He also took a tour of the various facilities at the centre.

The visit took place hours before the Honourable Union Minister was present to launch the Khelo India Youth Games, Madhya Pradesh logo in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Thakur visited the MP Hall at the SAI centre, which features the Sports Science departments as well as the Judo, Wushu, Boxing and the Hockey Field of Plays (FOPs). The SAI NCOE Bhopal covers Athletics, Boxing, Hockey, Judo, Wushu and Kayaking & Canoeing.

"What the Sports Authority of India is doing, maitaining close to 100 acres big centres and campuses, is also praiseworthy. I congratulate the authorities, who conduct so many programmes as well for athletes, coaches, support staff and so on," Thakur added. The Union minister also visited the para canoeing facility in the state and was accompanied by Yashodhara Raje Scindia, state minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, as well as other officials from the Madhya Pradesh government. They interacted with a few athletes, including para-Canoeist Prachi Yadav, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal (bronze) at the Paracanoe World Cup in Poland earlier this year.

Commenting on the sports infrastructure in the state, the Union Minister added, "Bhopal has one of the best shooting and equestrian ranges. It is close to world-class. MP is well geared up for the Khelo India Youth Games. MP is slowly emerging as India's new sports hub. If all other states and UTs follow in MP's footsteps, India will be a sporting superpower soon." (ANI)

