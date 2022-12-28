India women to begin Asian Cup qualification campaign in March

India have been drawn in Group F of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 1, where they will take on Singapore in the opening match at Vietnam's Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province on March 7 next year.

Indonesia and Vietnam are the other teams in India's group.

The eight group winners will progress to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the finals where they will join the three highest seeds from the AFC U-19 Women's Championship Thailand 2019 -- champions Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic -- and host nation Uzbekistan.

China, hosts Laos, Hong Kong and the Philippines have been drawn in Group A of Round 1 while Group B will see Nepal, UAE, Northern Mariana Islands and hosts Palestine vying for the top spot.

Group C has Australia, hosts Kyrgyz Republic, Guam and Iraq with Lebanon, hosts Jordan, Mongolia and Bhutan the teams in Group D.

Hosts Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Tajikistan will fight for the Group E top spot with matches against Uzbekistan deemed as friendlies.

Group G consists of Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan and hosts Cambodia while Iran, hosts Bangladesh and Turkmenistan are Group H.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played from March 4-12, 2023 with Round 2 is scheduled for June 1-11. The finals are from March 3 to 16, 2024.

India's fixtures in Round 1 of the Qualifiers: March 7 (vs Singapore), March 9 (vs Indonesia), March 11 (vs Vietnam).

