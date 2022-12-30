Left Menu

Renshaw, Agar into Australia squad for 3rd South Africa test

The hosts won the first test in Brisbane by six wickets inside two days. Australia squad Pat Cummins captain, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:03 IST
Renshaw, Agar into Australia squad for 3rd South Africa test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Matthew Renshaw has received his first call-up to an Australian test squad since 2018 with the opener brought in for the third and final match against South Africa beginning next Wednesday in Sydney.

Renshaw is one of two additions named Friday to the 14-man squad with spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar also back in favor after injuries to fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Australia clinched the series.

The 26-year-old Renshaw last played a test match in March 2018 when he rushed to South Africa after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended following the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

After playing 10 tests, Renshaw was dropped for Bancroft ahead of the 2017-18 Ashes series as a result of poor domestic first-class Sheffield Shield form. The left-hander failed to retain his Cricket Australia contract in 2019-20.

Agar is likely to play on an expected spin-friendly pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The left-arm spinner could play at No. 7 and leave wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had a maiden test century at the MCG, to be promoted up the order.

Experienced fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will almost certainly end a three-test absence and return to the starting XI after recovering from a side-strain injury sustained against the West Indies in Perth earlier this month.

"Ashton (Agar) offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn, as it has done in the past. He also brings a solid batting component," Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said. "Matthew (Renshaw) is included as a versatile batting option who is in good form.'' Australia won the second test on Thursday by an innings and 182 runs by tea on the fourth day. The hosts won the first test in Brisbane by six wickets inside two days.

___ Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022