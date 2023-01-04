Left Menu

Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series against Sri Lanka, Jitesh Sharma named as replacement

Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during Tuesday's first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 23:18 IST
Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series against Sri Lanka, Jitesh Sharma named as replacement
Sanju Samson (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for injured Sanju Samson for the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during Tuesday's first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," BCCI said in the statement. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as a replacement for Sanju Samson," it further read.

India will play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on January 5. India has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Coming to the first game, debutant Shivam Mavi's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's action-packed last over guided India to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Mavi was the star for India on his international debut, taking 4/22. Umran Malik (2/27) and Harshal Patel (2/41) also delivered timely breakthroughs to India. India's updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023