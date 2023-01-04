Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series against Sri Lanka, Jitesh Sharma named as replacement

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for injured Sanju Samson for the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during Tuesday's first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," BCCI said in the statement. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as a replacement for Sanju Samson," it further read.

India will play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on January 5. India has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Coming to the first game, debutant Shivam Mavi's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's action-packed last over guided India to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Mavi was the star for India on his international debut, taking 4/22. Umran Malik (2/27) and Harshal Patel (2/41) also delivered timely breakthroughs to India. India's updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

