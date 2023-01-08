Left Menu

Soccer-Holders Liverpool to face replay after 2-2 draw with Wolves

Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday and will now face a replay after a breathless third-round tie in which the visitors had a late goal chalked off for offside. Liverpool fell behind after 26 minutes following a howler from goalkeeper Alisson who attempted to play a pass out from the back but directed the ball to the feet of Goncalo Guedes, who slotted in to the empty net.

The hosts, however, entered the break level after a superb cross-field Trent Alexander-Arnold pass was met by Darwin Nunez on the volley, who directed the ball past Matija Sarkic. A defensive mix-up then handed the lead to Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah producing a calm finish after Wolves defender Toti flicked a Liverpool pass into his path.

Wolves did not let up in their intensity after going behind and were rewarded as Hwang Hee-chan sneaked the ball between Alisson's legs after being threaded through by fellow substitute Matheus Cunha. The visitors thought they were close to knocking Liverpool out of the competition as Toti flicked the ball into the Reds' net, and sprinted away in celebration, taking off his shirt, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

