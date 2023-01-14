Tim Southee surpasses Daniel Vettori, becomes NZ's leading wicket-taker in international cricket

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee surpassed compatriot and legendary all-rounder Daniel Vettori to become the leading wicket-taker in international cricket for his country on Friday. The veteran pacer achieved this record during New Zealand's third ODI against Pakistan in Karachi.

In the match, Southee was exceptional, taking 3/56 in 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.6. He got the wickets of Agha Salman (45), Mohammed Nawaz (8) and Usama Mir (6). In 351 international matches, Southee now has 697 wickets at an average of 29.38 and an economy rate of 4.00. His best bowling figures are 7/33.

In 90 Tests, Southee has 353 wickets at an average of 29.10 and an economy rate of 2.99. His best bowling figures are 7/64. Southee also has 210 wickets in 154 ODIs, which have come at an average of 33.46 and an economy rate of 36.9. His best bowling figures are 7/33.

He also has 134 T20I wickets that have come in 107 matches at an average of 23.72 and ER of 8.16. His best bowling figures in the shortest format is 5/18. Vettori has 696 international wickets. Behind these two players are Richard Hadlee (589 wickets), Trent Boult (578 wickets) and Chris Cairns (419).

Overall, Southee is the 15th-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. The top five bowlers in international cricket are: Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralidaran (1,347 wickets), Australian spin great Shane Warne (1,001 wickets), England's ageless pace wonder James Anderson (962 wickets), Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (956 wickets) and Glenn McGrath of Australia (949 wickets). New Zealand has captured the series 2-1. It is their first series win in Pakistan since 1969 and the first-ever white ball series win in Pakistan.

Coming to the match, on electing to bat first, Pakistan put up 280/9 on the board in their 50 overs. A century from Fakhar Zaman (101 off 122 balls), his eighth, fifty from Mohammed Rizwan (77) and Salman's entertaining knock of 45 came in handy for Pakistan. Southee took 3/56 and ended the day as the top bowler for Kiwis. Lockie Ferguson took two wickets, and Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took a wicket each.

Chasing 281, fifties from top order batters Devon Conway (52) and skipper Williamson (53) kept NZ in hunt, but the visitors lost some wickets regularly and were reduced to 205/6. Phillips then turned it around for Kiwis, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls with four boundaries and four sixes to seal a win for his side. Mohammed Wasim (2/35) and Salman (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Nawaz and Usmana Mir took one scalp each.

Phillips earned the 'Man of the Match' title for his match-winning fifty. Brief Scores: Pakistan: 280/9 (Fakhar Zaman 101, Mohammed Rizwan 77, Tim Southee 3/56) lost to New Zealand: 281/8 in 48.1 overs (Glenn Phillips 63*, Kane Williamson 53, Mohammed Wasim 2/35). (ANI)

