Soccer-Leeds sign French forward Rutter from Hoffenheim

Leeds United have signed French forward Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club record fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Financial details were not disclosed by Leeds but British media reported it was for a fee rising to 40 million euros ($43.31 million). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club after joining from Stade Rennais in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 02:57 IST
Leeds United have signed French forward Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club record fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday. The 20-year-old Frenchman completed a five-and-a-half-year transfer deal. Financial details were not disclosed by Leeds but British media reported it was for a fee rising to 40 million euros ($43.31 million).

Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club after joining from Stade Rennais in 2021. "Georginio is a good character and has enormous talent. No coach in the world likes to lose a player like him. But of course, I wish him all the best for his future," Hoffenheim head coach Andre Breitenreiter said.

Leeds said that Rutter could make his debut against Brentford on Jan. 22. ($1 = 0.9235 euros)

