Soccer-Leeds sign French forward Rutter from Hoffenheim
Leeds United have signed French forward Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club record fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Financial details were not disclosed by Leeds but British media reported it was for a fee rising to 40 million euros ($43.31 million). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club after joining from Stade Rennais in 2021.
Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club after joining from Stade Rennais in 2021. "Georginio is a good character and has enormous talent. No coach in the world likes to lose a player like him. But of course, I wish him all the best for his future," Hoffenheim head coach Andre Breitenreiter said.
Leeds said that Rutter could make his debut against Brentford on Jan. 22. ($1 = 0.9235 euros)
