Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign Brazilian midfielder Danilo

Nottingham Forest signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras on a contract until 2029, the Premier League side said on Monday. The 21-year-old made 141 appearances in all competitions with Palmeiras, with whom he won two Copa Libertadores and the domestic league and cup titles.

"I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest," said Danilo, who will be wearing the shirt number 28. "I will show a lot of determination and a strong desire to win and will always look to do my best on the pitch to achieve positive results, I’m excited about getting started and meeting my new team mates."

Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi added: "We are really happy to welcome Danilo to our club and to our city. He is a fantastic talent that will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest." Nottingham Forest, 13th in the Premier League standings, face Bournemouth on Saturday.

