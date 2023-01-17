HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day two on Tuesday

Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1110 HOT DAY AHEAD AT MELBOURNE PARK

The action at Melbourne Park got under way as scheduled on the second day of the year's first Grand Slam. A hot day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature in the precinct already over 30 degrees Celsius (86°F) and forecast to rise as high as 36.

Tournament organisers use their own Heat Stress Scale - based on the strength of the sun, air temperature in the shade, relative humidity and wind speed - to decide whether play should be suspended at any stage. READ MORE

