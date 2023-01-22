Left Menu

ISL: Chennaiyin hold ATK Mohun Bagan to goalless draw

After a steady start by both sides, Chennaiyin pushed the accelerator pedal and created some close scoring opportunities. One such instance came in the 20th minute when skipper Anirudh Thapa attempted a volley off an Ajith Kumar cross but narrowly missed the target with the ball going wide.

ISL: Chennaiyin hold ATK Mohun Bagan to goalless draw
A piece of action from Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo: ISL Media) . Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan shared spoils as they played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Both teams gave their all in what was an entertaining fixture, creating several chances but neither of the sides managed to find the back of the net.

Chennaiyin, however, were more dominant among the two in front of their home supporters at the Marina Arena. After a steady start by both sides, Chennaiyin pushed the pedal, creating some close scoring opportunities. One such instance came in the 20th minute when skipper Anirudh Thapa attempted a volley off an Ajith Kumar cross but narrowly missed the target with the ball going wide.

A little later, Thapa set up an opportunity for Ninthoinganba Meetei who did well but ended up hitting the side netting off his final shot. Three minutes after the half-time break Samik Mitra pulled off a sharp save when Liston Colaco tried to find the far post. Chennaiyin looked solid in the second half as well as they kept knocking the rival door consistently.

In the 76th minute, Vincy Barretto passed one to Edwin Vanspaul, who fired a stunning shot on target from outside the box but it was saved. Barretto then tested the opposition keeper once again with an absolute bullet when a loose ball fell to him just outside the box. It was the third draw in a row for Chennaiyin, who will now visit Bengaluru to play an away game on January 28 whereas ATK Mohun Bagan will host Odisha on the same day. (ANI)

