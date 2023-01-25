Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 83rd World Cup win to set women's record

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed yet another record in her trophy-laden career as she secured an 83rd women's World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving her to the top of the list past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

After a few near-misses since matching Vonn's mark in Kranjska Gora earlier this month, Shiffrin sealed her milestone win in the giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz. "I don't think there are words to explain all the feelings because during the day it's stressful, sometimes peaceful, sometimes nervous, sometimes exciting," Shiffrin, told reporters in the finish area.

"These days with two runs and everything, they are long days. They're exhausting and at the end of it there's too much excitement to feel." The four-time overall World Cup champion clocked the fastest first leg down the Erta slope with Swiss reigning giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami 0.13 seconds behind.

Gut-Behrami piled on the pressure with a superb second run but Shiffrin, 27, responded and consolidated her advantage to claim victory by 0.45 seconds overall. Italy's Federica Brignone was third.

"I was a bit nervous for the second run but mostly I hate waiting," explained Shiffrin. "Finally when it was time to go then everything went quiet and I just pushed as hard as I could every turn and it was pretty amazing to come through the finish and see I was quite fast. "I was kind of wild in some spots but it felt so clean.

"I thought I wouldn't be faster but I thought I could maybe be close and somehow I got there to the finish and it was quite good." Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark holds the absolute record of 86 World Cup victories -- all in slalom or giant slalom -- in the 1970s and 1980s.

The record is another addition to Shiffrin's already impressive record. Shiffrin is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the youngest slalom champion in Olympic Alpine skiing history, winning in Sochi at 18 years and 345 days in 2014. Her first World Cup win came aged 17. Shiffrin was favourite to take several gold medals in 2022, but surprisingly came nowhere near an Olympic medal in Beijing despite competing in all disciplines.

She has 131 World Cup podium finishes in all, and a women's record 51 victories in her specialist slalom discipline. Her first World Cup start was in Spindleruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic in March 2011.

France's Tessa Worley, who came fifth on Tuesday, said it was not a surprise to see Shiffrin top the pile. Shiffrin, who is still in her prime, continues her quest to reel in Stenmark in the Czech Republic at the weekend.

"I would say the name means more than the number, he's an absolute legend in skiing," said Shiffrin. "The term the greatest of all-time for me it is something that is debatable. "You can talk about the numbers and that's fine but the people who believe Ingemar is the greatest of all-time that's true no matter what. And I believe it.

"I'm here now and people are just talking about me today but we're still talking about him and I think we will be forever."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)