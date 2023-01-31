Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Leading Mexico players snub Davis Cup tie over differences with federation

Mexico's leading tennis players have decided not to play in next week's Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against Taiwan due to differences with the Mexican Tennis Federation (FMT). Led by Santiago Gonzalez, Alejandro Hernandez and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, the players said they will not take part in the Feb. 4-5 Group I playoff tie in Metepec, State of Mexico.

Golf-LIV Golf announces 2023 schedule with 14 events in seven countries

LIV Golf's 2023 schedule will have 14 events set to be played in seven countries with $405 million in prize purses, the breakaway tour announced on Monday, doubling the number of events from its inaugural season last year. The season begins with a Feb. 24-26 event in Mexico's Riviera Maya and ends with the team championship in the first week of November in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Soccer-Valencia part ways with coach Gattuso by mutual agreement

Valencia have parted ways with manager Gennaro Gattuso by "mutual agreement" just over seven months after his appointment, the lowly LaLiga club announced on Monday. Valencia said that after a long meeting between Gattuso and club officials they agreed to end the manager's contract.

Soccer-Wrexham offered potential dream Cup tie with Tottenham

Non-league Wrexham could face a dream tie at home to eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round if they can get past Sheffield United in a replay, while Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with visiting Sheffield United on Sunday.

Soccer-Leeds sign U.S. midfielder McKennie on loan from Juventus

Leeds United have signed United States midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season from Juventus, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 24-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for the Serie A team since joining in 2020, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. He has won the 2020 Italian Super Cup and 2021 Coppa Italia with Juve.

NHL-Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first National Hockey League player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday. Canadian Hull, who had a feared slapshot and was known as the 'Golden Jet' because of his blonde hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.

Olympics-IOC rejects 'defamatory' criticism from Ukraine

The International Olympic Committee on Monday rejected fierce criticism from Ukrainian officials, who have accused it of promoting war after the body said Russians could potentially be given the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak at the weekend described the Lausanne-based body as promoting "violence, mass murders, destruction" and said on Monday a Russian presence at the Games would constitute giving the country "a platform to promote genocide".

Soccer-West Ham set up Man United tie by beating Derby

West Ham United eased into the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to third-tier Derby County on Monday to set up a meeting with Manchester United. Derby, fourth in League One, went into the match on the back of 14 matches unbeaten in all competitions but were quickly overrun by the Premier League side, who took the lead in the 10th minute with a close-range volley from Jarrod Bowen.

Soccer-Australia's Women's World Cup opener to be held at Stadium Australia

The 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia will kick off their campaign against Ireland at the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia, Sydney's largest stadium, due to public demand for more tickets, FIFA said on Monday. The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Sydney Football Stadium, which seats 45,500, but FIFA decided to change the original plan for the Australia Stadium to only host knockout games.

Soccer-Everton name former Burnley boss Dyche as new manager

Everton have named former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025, replacing Frank Lampard, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The 51-year-old succeeds Lampard, who was sacked last week after a poor run of form left the team in a relegation battle.

