Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of 3rd Test
PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-03-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 12:50 IST
India were bowled out for 109 by Australia in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.
Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.
Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).
