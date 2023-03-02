Soccer-Arsenal thrash Everton to go five points clear

Title-chasing Arsenal opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Martinelli's double eased them to a 4-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts were initially frustrated by their struggling visitors but goals by Bukayo Saka and Martinelli shortly before halftime put them in command as they took maximum advantage of their game in hand over Manchester City. Captain Martin Odegaard made it 3-0 with a close-range finish in the 71st minute before Martinelli grabbed his second goal of the evening to complete the rout.

A third victory in succession since losing at home to City lifted Arsenal to 60 points from 25 games with City on 55. Everton, who now have only one victory from their last 27 league visits to Arsenal, had actually looked capable of taking something from the game.

But once they fell behind a 14th league defeat of the season became almost a formality and they remain third from bottom with 21 points having played a game more than the teams around them.

