Kajaria Bat for Women’s Cricket with RCB Sponsorship

Kajaria Tiles, the largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles in the country announced today that they would be strengthening their commitment to cricket by becoming the Principal and Front of jersey sponsors of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s team.

Smriti Mandhana, one of the most popular women cricketers in the country has been named as the captain of the RCB Franchise, and she will lead a team composed of big names like Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh and others in a bid to win the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League which kicks off on the 4th of March in Mumbai.

Kajaria has been associated with Indian cricket for a long time, most recently as the title sponsors for India’s Zimbabwe Tour, speaking on the association Mr. Rishi Kajaria, Joint Managing Director at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, said: “We have been waiting for an opportunity to support Women’s cricket and the Women’s Premier League is the perfect platform. RCB is a team which has a very strong fan base and digital presence, and we are excited to partner with them to promote our shared ethos of Women Empowerment, our Women’s cricketers are among the best in the world and the Women’s Premier League will help bring their talent to the fore. The Women’s Premier League will have a great impact on Women’s cricket, and we are excited to be a part of a team that will no doubt inspire the next generation of girls to take up sports.” Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular sporting teams in the world with 55.1 million interactions on Instagram in January 2023 alone. They will be drawing on learnings from their years of experience in the Men’s T20 League to ensure they create a winning unit with the Women’s Premier League.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “We are delighted that Kajaria, an established Indian brand is our title sponsor for the inaugural women’s T20 league. We appreciate their partnership and support as we endeavor to play a key role in building and scaling the league.” The Women’s Premier League was announced towards the end of 2022, with the successful franchise bids unveiled earlier this year. The 5 teams will play 22 matches across two venues in Mumbai with the finals slated to be on the 26th of March. The Women’s Premier League is expected to draw in a large audience with streaming expected to be free and the BCCI promoting Women’s cricket by allowing free entry for female fans to the games.

About Kajaria Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India and seventh in the world. With a record of excellence that stretches over three decades, Kajaria's innovative products have outfitted millions of homes across India and its cutting-edge technology, and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques make it the no 1 tile brand in the industry. Kajaria has 10 manufacturing plants in India for tiles and bath ware and has won Superbrand title 12 times in a row. Website: https://www.kajariaceramics.com/ About Royal Challengers Bangalore The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the rights to own and operate a team in Women’s Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women’s cricket leagues in the world.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic mixer which is launched as an extension to already successful venture, RCB Bar & Café. Dash of RCB is the first of other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods options that the cricket brand has launched. The next in line is Dash of RCB – Bar Snacks, Uncut by RCB – a plant-based meat product, soon to be launched.

RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field - Defeats don’t defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download RCB Mobile Application to know more.

