PTI | Sakhir | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:07 IST
F1: Stroll to return for Bahrain Grand Prix after injury
Lance Stroll Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury.

Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich replaced Stroll as the teammate to Fernando Alonso in testing after the Canadian's accident while training in Spain. Aston Martin said on Thursday Stroll was back.

''It was an unfortunate accident. I fell from my bike when my tire caught a hole in the ground,'' Stroll said. ''But thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

''Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.'' Drugovich and another reserve, former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, will remain at the track in Bahrain this weekend. 

