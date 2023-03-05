Left Menu

Gujarat Giants opt to bat against UP Warriorz

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:17 IST
Gujarat Giants opt to bat against UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana opted to bat after winning the toss against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League fixture here on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants are playing back-to-back matches in two days. They lost to Mumbai Indians by 143 runs after folding up for for 64 in their chase of 208.

Teams: Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023