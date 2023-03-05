Gujarat Giants opt to bat against UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana opted to bat after winning the toss against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League fixture here on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants are playing back-to-back matches in two days. They lost to Mumbai Indians by 143 runs after folding up for for 64 in their chase of 208.

Teams: Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

