UP Warriorz restrict Gujarat Giants to 169/6
A fine 46 off 32 balls by young Indian batter Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169 for six in their opening Women's Premier League fixture against UP Warriorz, here on Sunday.
Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76 for 4 around the halfway mark.
But Harleen continued to bat confidently as she guided the team to a fighting score.
Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.
Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 169/6 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25; Sophie Ecclestone 2/25, Deepti Sharma 2/27).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-England beat New Zealand by 267 runs in first test
We lost momentum in middle overs, gave away too much runs: India skipper Harmanpreet following loss to England in T20 WC
All-round England win first Test on New Zealand soil in 15 years, defeat Kiwis by 267 runs
He is going to be a global superstar: England skipper Stokes lauds Harry Brook after win over NZ in 1st Test
WRAPUP 1-Cricket-England thrash New Zealand with 'Bazball' and Broad-side