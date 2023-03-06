Left Menu

MP: SAI committee finds four karate players guilty of thrashing junior for birthday party

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:30 IST
Four senior players were booked after they allegedly thrashed a junior karate player for celebrating his birthday inside the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel here, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on February 4 when the 16-year-old player was celebrating his birthday in a hostel room and the senior players allegedly beat him up with rods and kicks, said SAI Centre in charge Kuldeep Singh Barar.

''On the complaint of the father of the junior player, a three-member committee was constituted by SAI to investigate the incident. The committee held the senior players guilty of assault and recommended strict action against them,'' he said.

The incident was reported to the police and a case was registered under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, Lordganj police station in charge Sandhya Chandel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

