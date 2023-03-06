India's differently-abled cricket team blanks Nepal 3-0 in T20I series

India's differently-abled cricket team blanked their Nepal counterparts by 92 runs to seal the T20 series by 3-0 on Sunday. India played three-match T20 series with Nepal for Captain Singh Dalal Memorial Cup-2023 in Bhiwani from March 3 to 5.

In all three matches of the series, India outclassed Nepal by big margins. India won the first match by 152 runs while it registered a 153-run win in the second. On Sunday, India defeated the visiting side by 92 runs, winning the series by 3-0, as per a press release from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI)

Indian team received a cash award of Rs 1.5 lakhs for winning the series, while the Nepal side got a cash award of Rs 85,000. Man of the match award in each of the three matches got a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

India's Ravindra Sante was adjudged 'Man of the Series' and he received an electric scooter. The T20 series has been organised by DCCI

In 2021, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recognized the DCCI as the only body to promote cricket among physically challenged, deaf, blind, and wheelchair cricketers. In the third match of the series played on Sunday, batting first, India scored 198 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Opener Yogendra Bhadoria, with 76 runs in 42 balls, was the highest scorer for the winning side. Jaffar Bhat (37) and Ravindra Sante (34) were the other main contributors with the bat. As far as Nepal's bowling department was concerned, Bibek Sharma took two wickets for 41 runs, while Tabrej Ansari, Pradeep Rijal and Santosh Bhandari took a wicket each.

In reply, Nepal managed to score 106 for the loss of ten wickets in 17 overs. Pradeep Rijal (37), Chhabilal Dhobi (23) and Santosh Bhandari (12) were the main scorers for the Nepal side.

Indian skipper Vikrant Keni scalped three wickets for just giving away two runs. Shivashankra GS (2), Pawan Kumar (2) and Mo. Sadik (1) was the other wicket-taker for the winning side. (ANI)

