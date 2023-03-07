Left Menu

Soccer-Angers coach resigns over poor results, inappropriate comments

"The decision to resign was taken by him at the end of February after several disappointments on the sporting front," Angers, who are bottom of the standings, said in a statement. "In addition, a controversy arose on Monday after comments, taken out of context, made during the pre-match talk, were leaked to the local and national press.

Abdel Bouhazama has left Angers after a series of poor results and a row triggered by inappropriate comments made by the head coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. "The decision to resign was taken by him at the end of February after several disappointments on the sporting front," Angers, who are bottom of the standings, said in a statement.

"In addition, a controversy arose on Monday after comments, taken out of context, made during the pre-match talk, were leaked to the local and national press. "Faced with media pressure and in order to preserve the club's image and the serenity of the dressing room, Abdel Bouhazama announced to president Said Chabane that he had decided to leave his position as coach of the professional team. The president accepted the coach's decision."

The controversy started after player Ilyes Chetti, who according to sports daily L'Equipe admitted to the facts and will be judged by a court next month, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. "It's not bad, we've all touched girls," Bouhazama said in his pre-match talk before a 5-0 defeat by Montpellier last weekend.

"Angers unreservedly condemns the words spoken during the talk, even if they seem to be more clumsy than intended to trivialise a sexist remark," the statement further read. "Moreover, the club does not accept any form of discrimination and condemns sexism and misogyny.

"Abdel Bouhazama has apologised to his colleagues, particularly female ones, and has therefore preferred to draw the consequences of both his record and his blunders." Angers have 10 points from 26 games.

