WPL 2023: Lanning's fifty, Jonassen's 42 power Delhi Capitals to 211/4 against UP Warriorz

Meg Lanning's outstanding fifty and Jess Jonassen's quickfire unbeaten 42 powered Delhi Capitals to 211/4 against UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 here at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Lanning slammed the highest for Delhi Capitals with 70 in 42 balls while Jess Jonassen played a quickfire knock of 42 runs in 20 deliveries. For UP Warriorz Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Tahlia McGrath bagged one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a blistering start as their openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma took the team's total beyond the 60-run mark in under 6 overs. In the 6th over of the game, Lanning and Shafali hammered Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 17 runs.

Tahlia McGrath gave her team a big breakthrough as she removed dangerous batter Shafali Verma for 17 in the 7th over of the game. Lanning in red-hot form slammed a 32-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game while keeping pressure on UP Warriorz. The match was paused for some time duw to rain. Kapp resumed the match with a stunning six off Deepti Sharma's delivery. However, Kapp's stay at the crease was cut short as Sophie Ecclestone delivered a shortened-length ball to dismiss Delhi Capitals batter.

The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues then came out to bat at the crease. Lanning continued her blistering form and slammed UP bowlers all around the ground. Gayakwad then gave Delhi a big blow as she ended Lanning's show at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Lanning went back to the pavilion after scoring 70 off 42.

Alice Capsey then came out to bat. Rodrigues and Capsey joined hands and slammed boundaries at regular intervals. Shabnim Ismail then removed Capsey for 21 in the 15th over of the game. Jess Jonassen then came out to bat and slammed UP bowlers all around the ground with Rodrigues. Jonassen and Rodrigues played some outstanding shots to pile up 19 runs from Tahlia McGrath's over. The blistering duo of Jonassen and Rodrigues guided their team to a competitive total of 211/4 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 211/4 (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42*; Shabnim Ismail 1-29) vs UP Warriorz. (ANI)

