Left Menu

Dortmund's Julian Brandt injured in CL game at Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt was injured and substituted after just five minutes of his teams Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.Chelsea went on to win 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory after goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.The 26-year-old Brandt rubbed his left hamstring as he limped off after receiving treatment on the field.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 09:59 IST
Dortmund's Julian Brandt injured in CL game at Chelsea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt was injured and substituted after just five minutes of his team's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Chelsea went on to win 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory after goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

The 26-year-old Brandt rubbed his left hamstring as he limped off after receiving treatment on the field. He was replaced by United States international Gio Reyna in the match at Stamford Bridge.

Brandt's early exit was a big blow to a Dortmund team that led 1-0 after the first leg. He is one of their key attacking players, having scored nine goals in all competitions this season. Brandt started on the right wing on Tuesday.

“We adapted well and Gio came in to take over the position. We have enough quality in the team,'' Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said.

The German team went into the game on a run of 10 straight wins and trails Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga on goal difference only.

But that run came to an end against a Chelsea team that had gone six games without a win before beating Leeds 1-0 on Saturday.

Sterling put Chelsea ahead in the 43rd minute and Havertz scored the winner with a twice-taken penalty in the second half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023