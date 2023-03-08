Dortmund's Julian Brandt injured in CL game at Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt was injured and substituted after just five minutes of his team's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Chelsea went on to win 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory after goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

The 26-year-old Brandt rubbed his left hamstring as he limped off after receiving treatment on the field. He was replaced by United States international Gio Reyna in the match at Stamford Bridge.

Brandt's early exit was a big blow to a Dortmund team that led 1-0 after the first leg. He is one of their key attacking players, having scored nine goals in all competitions this season. Brandt started on the right wing on Tuesday.

“We adapted well and Gio came in to take over the position. We have enough quality in the team,'' Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said.

The German team went into the game on a run of 10 straight wins and trails Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga on goal difference only.

But that run came to an end against a Chelsea team that had gone six games without a win before beating Leeds 1-0 on Saturday.

Sterling put Chelsea ahead in the 43rd minute and Havertz scored the winner with a twice-taken penalty in the second half.

