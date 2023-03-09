IPL 2023 Pre-Season Preview and Who is the Possible Winner

A total of 74 matches will be played in the upcoming IPL 2023 (Indian Premier League cricket), and the opening game of the season is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 25th, in a game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The question being asked here is, which IPL team is likely to come out on top at the end of the season and lift the trophy? Take a closer look right here.

Upcoming Fixtures

Let’s start by taking a quick look at some of the other upcoming fixtures in the IPL 2023 that you can look forward to after the opening game on March 25th.

March 26th: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

March 26th: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

March 27th: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

March 28th: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Sunrise Hyderabad (SRH)

March 29th: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

March 30th: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

March 31st: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

April 1st: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Which team is most likely to win the IPL 2023?

To find out which of the ten teams is most likely to win the upcoming IPL 2023, the best thing to do would be to visit today’s most trusted Indian online sports betting sites that are controlled by reputable operators with superb reputations.

You can then compare the odds to determine which team will most likely win. However, don’t forget that no bet is guaranteed, no matter how promising the favorable odds may first appear. We can take a closer look at the latest odds further down.

What are the best Indian online bookmakers?

If you’re looking for a trustworthy online sports betting site that also has a selection of state-of-the-art live dealer games and over 1,000 regular online casino games, and if you live in India, you’re in luck.

Here are some of today’s best sites for IPL betting. They include the following top-rated sites, all of which have been fully reviewed for you over on the official TheTopBookies.com website:

MegaPari

io

22Bet

Fun 88

Betway

Bet365

22Bet

PariMatch

Dafabet

Cric Baba

These trusted online bookmakers have hundreds of betting markets (pre-match and in-play betting) with some of the iGaming industry’s most competitive odds for the significant cricket leagues around the world. They also have regular betting markets for more than 40 other major world sports.

A closer look at the odds

At the time of writing, and based on the odds currently being offered, the two teams most likely to win the upcoming IPL 2023 are the Mumba Indians and the Gujarat Titans. However, only one of these teams can win.

If you were to place a bet right now on either team to win the league outright, you would be looking at UK fractional odds of around 11/20. This is the same as saying 6.50 in the European decimal odds format and 550 in the American/moneyline odds format.

It also means that these two teams both currently have the same 15.40% implied probability rate of winning. Let’s quickly examine the odds for some other IPL teams.

Delhi Capitals: European decimal odds: 7.00. UK fractional odds: 6/1. American/moneyline odds: 600. Implied probability rate: 14.30%

Rajasthan Royals: European decimal odds: 7.00. UK fractional odds: 6/1. American/moneyline odds: 600. Implied probability rate: 14.30%

Royal Challengers Bangalore: European decimal odds: 7.50. UK fractional odds: 13/2. American/moneyline odds: 650. Implied probability rate: 13.30%

Lucknow Super Giants: European decimal odds: 9.00. UK fractional odds: 8/1. American/moneyline odds: 800. Implied probability rate: 11.10%

Therefore, if you were to place a $/€/£20 (or equivalent currency value) bet on the Mumbai Indians of Gujarat Titans to win the IPL 2023 outright, and you are correct in either outcome with the same 6.50 (11.20, or 550) odds mentioned above, your total returns would be $/€/£31.00.

This would include your initial $/€/£20.00 stake return + an $/€/£11.00 profit.

Finally, some of the most promising players to watch this year include Sam Curran (Punjab Kings), Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians), Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings), and Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants).

Also, to help you place more strategic IPL cricket bets, don’t forget that TheTopBookies website also has a useful cricket predictor mobile application that can be downloaded and installed for free onto your smartphone or tablet device.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)