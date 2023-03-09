Left Menu

Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals for 105

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST
Mumbai Indians shot out Delhi Capitals for a paltry 105 in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.

England pacer Issy Wong returned with tidy figures of 3/10, while leftarm spinner Saika Ishaque continued her dream run with figures of 3/13.

Hayley Matthews also grabbed three wickets as Delhi folded up in 18 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43. Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

