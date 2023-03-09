Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals for 105
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST
Mumbai Indians shot out Delhi Capitals for a paltry 105 in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.
England pacer Issy Wong returned with tidy figures of 3/10, while leftarm spinner Saika Ishaque continued her dream run with figures of 3/13.
Hayley Matthews also grabbed three wickets as Delhi folded up in 18 overs.
Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43. Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Open 2023: Cheema leads home challenge as 16 Indians make cut
WPL: Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for inaugural season
Mumbai Indians begin WPL camp ahead of inaugural season
Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open
UK pays close attention to such activities: Foreign Secy on violent attacks on Indians