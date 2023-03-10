Left Menu

Soccer-Chiesa adds to Juventus injury concerns

Chiesa was substituted in the second half, giving Allegri another concern before his team host Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday. Argentine Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal for Juve and played the whole match despite showing signs of discomfort.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 05:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 05:21 IST
Soccer-Chiesa adds to Juventus injury concerns

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa sustained a knee injury in the 1-0 home win over Germany's SC Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday, coach Massimiliano Allegri said. Chiesa was substituted in the second half, giving Allegri another concern before his team host Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

Argentine Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal for Juve and played the whole match despite showing signs of discomfort. "We'll see tomorrow (about Chiesa)," Allegri said. "At the moment, I can say nothing because I know nothing. Di Maria put in an intense performance for 90 minutes. I think he had a cramp.

"We have some players out, (Fabio) Miretti just came back today and could play a half. Leonardo Bonucci did well too, it's a pity that (Moise) Kean will be suspended on Sunday in a very, very difficult and very important game for us, as we need to get back to winning ways in Serie A," Allegri said. Paul Pogba was not in the squad after turning up late for a meeting, but Allegri said the France midfielder would be available again from Friday.

"There are rules within a team like Juventus, and they need to be respected above all by the veterans. To go all the way in a competition, you need as well as technique and quality, more importantly, character and moral strength," Allegri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023