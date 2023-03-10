Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu says injury setbacks motivate her

I just find a way to use it to my advantage as much as I can." Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, showed a lot of heart at the tournament in the Southern California desert on Thursday, battling back from an early break down in both sets to defeat Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-3.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:22 IST
Tennis-Raducanu says injury setbacks motivate her
Emma Raducanu Image Credit: Wikipedia

Emma Raducanu said she uses her injury setbacks as on-court fuel after battling through the return of a right wrist issue to beat Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-3 in the first round of Indian Wells on Thursday. The 20-year-old Briton has suffered from a torrent of health issues of late including an ankle injury in the lead up to January's Australian Open, tonsillitis that forced her to withdraw ahead of last week's Austin Open and the wrist, which cut short her 2022 season.

"I just love competing even when you are fighting through it," she told reporters when asked how she stays positive amid the health struggles. "Having something that you're going through gives you in some ways more incentive. I've got to be aggressive, I've got to dominate. I just find a way to use it to my advantage as much as I can."

Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, showed a lot of heart at the tournament in the Southern California desert on Thursday, battling back from an early break down in both sets to defeat Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-3. She said her strategy at this point was to not look too far into the future.

"I'm not 100% but you never really are," she said. "The short term plan is to manage it as best as possible. Managing the load, not train as much.

"Get through the tournament and evaluate after."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023