Roberto De Zerbi clears speculation around his future

Brighton and Hove Albion's coach Roberto De Zerbi has certainly become a hot prospect for the best European clubs. His stint with Brighton has caught the eye of many teams who are actively looking for a replacement for their current managers or interim managers. De Zebi became Graham Potter's successor after the latter was lured away by Chelsea. The 43-year-old Italian manager has turned Brighton into a force to be reckoned with. Brighton currently sits in the eighth position with 38 points after 23 games. Out of 23 games De Zerbi has managed 17 games won 7, drawn 4 and lost 6. Brighton has scored 32 goals and conceded 24 goals. With two games in hand, Brighton can move up to 44 points closer to the Top 4 spot of the Premier League.

With such statistics in his name De Zerbi is consistently attracting interest from many clubs. But the Italian manager has made his stance clear about his situation. While talking in the pre-match conference De Zerbi said: "I have a long contract with Brighton and I'm happy to work here. I'm enjoying working with these players, I'm delighted with my players for their performance and I can't ask for more, it's a good moment in my life. People are speaking about our quality of play, and for that I am proud. But we have to be focused only on the next games. We have a clear target," he said.

"We have a dream. We know we can write a new history for the club. This is a nice challenge. It will be difficult. We know what we can expect, but now we are able to win. I think now we have a complete squad with many young players, we are stronger. We want to arrive in Europe but we have to push and take it game by game. Tomorrow starts a difficult period with three games in a week, but we are ready to fight for our targets," De Zerbi continued. With a vision and a goal Brighton and Hove Albion will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday and then their next game will be against Crystal Palace on 16 March. (ANI)

