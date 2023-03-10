RCB 138 all out against UP Warriorz in WPL
Opting to bat, Royal Challengers Bengalore were 138 all out in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Friday.
One-down Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with a 39-ball 52 while opener Sophie Devine contributed 36.
For the UP side, Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for 13 runs, while Deepti Sharma took three.
Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengalore: 138 all out in 19.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 52, Sophie Devine 36; Sophie Ecclestone 4/13, Deepti Sharma 3/26)
