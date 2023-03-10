Left Menu

Swimming-McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record

Australian Kaylee McKeown broke the women's 200 metres backstroke world record at the New South Wales State Open Championships in Sydney on Friday. It’s just that I’m happier." McKeown was part of the Australian gold-winning 4x100m medley team in Tokyo and is also the current Olympic champion in 100 and 200 metres backstroke.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:40 IST
Swimming-McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record

Australian Kaylee McKeown broke the women's 200 metres backstroke world record at the New South Wales State Open Championships in Sydney on Friday. The 21-year-old clocked a time of two minutes 03.14 seconds, slicing 0.21 seconds off the previous record, set by American Regan Smith at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The triple gold medallist from the Tokyo Olympics already owned the 100 metres backstroke world record of 57.45 seconds, which she set at Australia's Olympic Trials in 2021. "After the Olympics I found it hard to get up behind the blocks again," McKeown told New South Wales Swimming.

"I found a new love for the sport (training with coach Michael Bohl) and it just goes to show that a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer. "I haven't necessarily changed anything in my program or training wise. It's just that I'm happier."

McKeown was part of the Australian gold-winning 4x100m medley team in Tokyo and is also the current Olympic champion in 100 and 200 metres backstroke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023