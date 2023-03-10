WPL 2023: Need to bounce back quickly, says Delhi Capitals' Captain Meg Lanning

The Delhi Capitals faced their first loss in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 after they went down by eight wickets against Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The Delhi Capitals were all out for 105 before the Mumbai Indians chased down their target in 15 overs.

Speaking on the match, Delhi Capitals' Captain Meg Lanning said, as per a press release from the DC, "We were in a decent position at one point of our batting innings, but we lost wickets at crucial times. We did not get enough runs for our bowlers to defend. But that is the way the game goes. You win some and you lose some. We need to bounce back quickly." The Australian legend said the Delhi Capitals did not adjust to the pitch quickly. "The wicket was a bit different during our game against Mumbai Indians. I thought 150 was a par score on that wicket. The pitch was more bowler-friendly than it has been and we did not adjust to the wicket as quickly as we would've liked," she added.

The batter further said, "Partnerships are crucial with the bat. We should have had a set batter in the back end of the innings. But we fought reasonably hard with the ball, so there were some positives. We will learn what we can from the loss and move on to the next game against Gujarat, which is going to be exciting." The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in their next game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

