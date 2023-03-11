Green will be the world's best all-rounder by a long way: Kim Hughes

Former Australian captain Kim Hughes sees Cameron Green becoming the best all-rounder in the world.

Green struck his maiden Test hundred in the final game of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at Ahmedabad.

''I've said for a number of years now that provided he keeps himself fit, he'll be the world's best allrounder by a long way. I've got absolutely no doubt about that,'' Hughes, who has tracked Green's career ever since he was a teenager, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

''His bowling action is so easy. And I don't mean a one-day allrounder. There are lots of blokes that can bat a bit and bowl a bit. But he will be good enough to bat in any side in the world. If he was just a batter he could bat at four and if he was just a bowler he could open the bowling.'' The 23-year-old had missed the first two Tests due to a finger injury.

As far as Green's batting goes, Hughes loves his backfoot play.

''The thing with him is he's one of the few players in the world that can play well off the backfoot. That's the art of batting. Good bowlers don't bowl you half-volleys.

''I've taught him the basics and he's got lovely balance. Because of so much white-ball cricket, most people, even in Test cricket, if you watch them side on, their first move is this half-step forward. Well, you're bugging. You can't play off the back foot.'' What makes Green stand out is his ability to learn quickly, feels Hughes.

''He picks things up very, very quickly,'' said Hughes. ''And he was just a natural with his hand-eye coordination. There are some things when you're that good that you're born with, and he has got that God-given talent.

''But the other thing I like about him particularly is that he's a very humble person. Very respectful. He was a very good listener. And it's been great to see him carry on and take things in his stride.''

