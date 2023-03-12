Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd Test against Sri Lanka; Doug Bracewell called up

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka with a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring. Day three of the ongoing Test in Christchurch saw Wagner leave the field late in the third session due to severe leg and back pain. New Zealand, meanwhile, have called up seamer Doug Bracewell into the squad.

"We all know how much playing Test cricket for New Zealand means to Neil and we are all disappointed to see him side-lined like this," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket. "The fact he was still hoping to play on, carrying these injuries shows you just how determined he is to try and give his all for the team," he added.

"Doug is a skilful bowler who has been in strong form for the Central Stags across formats this season. We believe his skills will complement the rest of the bowlers we have in the group going into the next Test," Stead said. Bracewell had last played a Test in 2016. Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Blair Tickner, the three fast bowlers still competing in the first Test, are joined by right-armer Scott Kuggeleijn in the New Zealand team. Bracewell, who has played 27 Tests and taken 72 wickets, provides far more experience than Kuggeleijn, who just made his Test debut last month.

Will Young will be released from the New Zealand Test Squad after play today in Christchurch to represent the Central Stags in the next round of the Plunket Shield. Round seven of the competition starts tomorrow with Young's Central Stags facing Canterbury in Rangiora.

Young will return to the Test squad after round seven while his Central Stags teammate Doug Bracewell will join the team when the Test squad assembles in Wellington. Bracewell would've been named as an injury replacement in the Test squad during the England Test series but was ruled out with a minor groin strain.

Since then he has made a successful playing return, featuring for the Stags in the last round of the Plunket Shield. "We think it's important for Will to keep getting cricket under his belt. With the timing of this round and the next Test we thought it was a good opportunity to get him on the park and have time in first-class match conditions," Stead said. (ANI)

