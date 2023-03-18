Left Menu

Rugby-Welsh players given standard contracts after strike threat

Players from Welsh rugby's four professional clubs have been presented with standard contracts that will make existing and new offers legally binding, the country's Professional Rugby Board (PRB) and its rugby body (WRU) said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 16:31 IST
Rugby-Welsh players given standard contracts after strike threat
Representative Image

Players from Welsh rugby's four professional clubs have been presented with standard contracts that will make existing and new offers legally binding, the country's Professional Rugby Board (PRB) and its rugby body (WRU) said on Saturday. Welsh players threatened to go on strike last month over contract issues with the PRB which put their Six Nations game against England at risk before an agreement was reached to allow the fixture to go ahead.

The strike threat came after a freeze on new contracts imposed by the PRB. There are around 70 players at regional clubs who are out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 season. The WRU said its Rugby Management Board (RMB) and PRB members completed a "significant amount of work" on the contract and rights licence, receiving formal acceptance from the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) and players' agents on Friday.

"This is a significant step forward in the process we are following which will secure a sustainable future for the professional game in Wales," PRB chair Malcolm Wall said. "We remain hugely grateful to the players themselves for their patience and understanding and look forward now to the point where the full agreement can be signed which underpins the PRB's strategy for the future of the game.

"A huge amount of credit should also go to the directors at each of our professional teams for ensuring that we reach this critical and pivotal stage for the game in Wales." Wales, who last claimed the Six Nations title in 2021, have won only one match this year after beating bottom side Italy. They finish their campaign against France later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023