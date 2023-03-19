Left Menu

Golf-Briton Baldwin claims maiden title on European tour in his 200th event

"It's been a tough few years, so obviously to get the win means absolutely everything. I can't process it right now but it just means the world to me.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:04 IST
Golf-Briton Baldwin claims maiden title on European tour in his 200th event

Britain's Matthew Baldwin claimed a comprehensive seven-shot victory at the DP World’s SDC Championship in South Africa’s St Francis Bay on Sunday, his maiden title on the European circuit after 11 years and 200 events. The 37-year-old Englishman carded a final round 68 in blustery conditions at St Francis Links to finish with an 18-under par total for the tournament, well ahead of Spaniard Adri Arnaus (67) who was alone in second place.

"I'm not 100 percent sure what's just happened," an elated Baldwin told reporters. "It's been a tough few years, so obviously to get the win means absolutely everything. I can't process it right now but it just means the world to me. "It's been windy all week, it's that sort of golf course. Fortunately for me I've grown up playing in Southport at Hesketh and Royal Birkdale, so I'm pretty good in the wind and it's worked out a treat for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023