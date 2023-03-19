Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:05 PM EDT on Sunday, March 19

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:05 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL Sunday's XFL schedule Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.

-- Texans trade Brandin Cooks to Cowboys, re-sign Laremy Tunsil The Houston Texans traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys for draft picks and re-signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a reported three-year, $75 million deal on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-DAL-COOKS-TUNSIL, Field Level Media

-- Report: Steelers signing G Isaac Seumalo The Pittsburgh Steelers reached a three-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo, according to multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-SEUMALO, Field Level Media

-- OBJ teases to Saquon Barkley: Tell Giants GM to call my agent Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reached out to a familiar face in order to potentially facilitate a return to the New York Giants. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-BECKHAM-BARKLEY, Field Level Media

---- BASEBALL

Sunday's schedule Roundup from 17 spring training games --

World Baseball Classic Semifinal: USA vs. Cuba at Miami, 7 p.m. --

Astros 2B Jose Altuve to have surgery on broken thumb Houston Astros star Jose Altuve needs surgery to repair a fractured right thumb sustained while playing for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-ALTUVE, Field Level Media --

Report: Rockies signing OF/INF Jurickson Profar The Colorado Rockies are signing outfielder/infielder Jurickson Profar, MLB Network reported Sunday. The deal is for one year and $7.75 million guaranteed, with up to another $1 million in incentives. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-PROFAR, Field Level Media ----

NBA Sunday's schedule Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m. Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

-- Report: Wolves G Anthony Edwards (ankle) is day-to-day Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' ankle injury is improving and he is considered day-to-day, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-EDWARDS, Field Level Media

---- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule Midwest: No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 3 Xavier, 12:10 p.m. East: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Kansas State, 2:40 p.m. East: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette, 5:15 p.m. West: No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 4 UConn, 6:10 p.m. South: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Baylor, 7:10 p.m. East: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 7:45 p.m. Midwest: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana, 8:40 p.m. West: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 9:40 p.m. --

Sunday's NIT schedule No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Wisconsin, Noon Eastern Washington at No. 1 Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. UCF at No. 1 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. Utah Valley at No. 3 Colorado, 9:30 p.m. ----

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule No. 8 South Florida at No. 1 South Carolina, 1 p.m. No. 10 Georgia at No. 2 Iowa, 3 p.m. No. 11 Mississippi State at No. 3 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. No. 9 South Dakota State at No. 1 Virginia Tech, 5 p.m. No. 7 Arizona at No. 2 Maryland, 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Princeton at No. 2 Utah, 7 p.m. No. 6 Michigan at No. 3 LSU, 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 1 Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

---- NHL

Sunday's schedule Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m. --

Report: Predators D Roman Josi out vs. Rangers Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi did not make the trip to New York and will not play in Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Sportsnet reported. HOCKEY-NHL-NSH-JOSI, Field Level Media ----

MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

---- GOLF

Sunday's schedule PGA -- Valspar Championship LIV Golf Tucson Champions -- Hoag Classic ----

TENNIS Sunday's schedule ATP -- Indian Wells, Calif. WTA -- Indian Wells, Calif.

---- ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 17 at Malta

