Motor racing-Alonso gets 100th podium after stewards make U-turn on penalty

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 03:52 IST
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso celebrated his 100th Formula One podium on Sunday after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix stewards reversed a penalty decision that had demoted him from third to fourth.

The stewards said in a statement they had reviewed new evidence presented by the team, including video footage showing seven similar previous incidents where teams had not been penalised.

The decision meant Mercedes's George Russell dropped back to fourth from third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

