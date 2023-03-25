Will encourage girls to enjoy final: Delhi Capitals'captain Meg Lanning

The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on the Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the summit clash, Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning said, "Mumbai and Delhi have been consistent throughout the tournament. We know how dangerous Mumbai can be and how many great players they have. It's a massive challenge for us, but our group is confident ahead of the big game."

The Australian legend expressed that she wants her team to enjoy the Final. "We have learned a lot throughout the tournament, which has prepared us for a high-pressure game on Sunday. We've just got to go out there and play our best cricket. We've played with a smile on our faces throughout this competition and I'll encourage the girls to enjoy the Final as well," she added. Heaping praise on her opening partner Shafali Verma, Lanning said, "Shafali and I have a really good combination at the top. We play differently, which works for us. The opening spot is my favourite position and it's been nice to play there. Shafali has made my job a little bit easier by taking the attack to the opposition. Hopefully, we've got one more big partnership in us on Sunday."

On the importance of the Women's Premier League, the DC Skipper said, "The atmosphere has been amazing throughout the WPL. Young girls can certainly dream of playing in front of crowds and enjoying themselves. It was important to get this message out there for women's cricket. And this tournament has been incredible for that." The final clash of the Women's Premier League 2023 will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. (ANI)

