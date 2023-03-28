Left Menu

Soccer-Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier

The Czech Republic laboured to a 0-0 draw against Moldova on Monday as their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign hit a bump just three days after they beat Poland in their opening Group E match. Despite the draw, the Czechs lead the group with four points. Poland are three points following a 1-0 win against Albania.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 02:34 IST
Soccer-Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier

The Czech Republic laboured to a 0-0 draw against Moldova on Monday as their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign hit a bump just three days after they beat Poland in their opening Group E match. The Czechs controlled possession but could not break down a well organised Moldovan defence that allowed the visitors few clear chances at goal.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek missed a chance to break the deadlock in the dying seconds of the first half, while Tomas Cvancara, on target in the 3-1 win against Poland, forced the Moldovan keeper into a save in the second half. Despite the draw, the Czechs lead the group with four points. Poland are three points following a 1-0 win against Albania. Moldova sit third on two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023